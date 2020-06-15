Pedestrian Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Pedestrian Accident Attorney | Pedestrian Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Pedestrian Accident Lawyer

What if you get hit while jaywalking?

A pedestrian accident is compensable. The fact that a person is (for example) J Walking, does not mean he or she will not be entitled to compensation. There are lots of factors, but an experienced pedestrian accident attorney will know what to do.

I was injured as a pedestrian in a crosswalk when hit by a hit and run car. May I be compensated?

Even if you do not have the identity of the owner or operator of the hit and run vehicle, a witness might have gotten the license plate. A thorough investigation and canvassing of the neighborhood, often turns up witnesses and sometimes camera videos where the offending driver can be located. Even when he cannot be found, you may still be compensated though your own vehicle’s Uninsured Motorist (UM) coverage, even though you were a pedestrian at the time of the accident. There are various ways to locate insurance that may provide benefits for the pain and suffering, the medical bills and loss of earnings as well as loss of earnings potential in the future.

Pedestrian Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Pedestrian Accident Attorney | Pedestrian Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Pedestrian Accident Lawyer