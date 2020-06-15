Premises Liability Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Premises Liability Accident Attorney | Premises Liability Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Premises Liability Accident Lawyer

If I am injured on someone else’s premises, are they liable for my injuries?

All premises owners and those that control and/or manage those premises are required to maintain the property in a reasonable condition so as to prevent injuries to those who come upon the property (whether a guest, invitee, vendor, worker or otherwise). If there is a dangerous condition that is not apparent, the property owner/manager must remedy the dangerous condition or provide safety warnings, so that a person does not become injured. The dangerous condition can take the form of a hole, a dead tree with branches that can fall, electrical wires that are exposed, a slippery condition, any premises liability that may cause a person to slip and fall or a condition causing a trip and fall. This can happen on private property (a residence) or for example a commercial setting such as a super market or retail store.

