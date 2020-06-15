Slip and Fall Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Slip and Fall Accident Attorney | Slip and Fall Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Slip and Fall Accident Lawyer

Does personal injury attorneys handle slip and fall cases? Can I recover for my injuries if I have slipped and fallen?

Yes, we do handle slip and fall accident cases. They are actually premises liability cases. When a person slips and falls while on another person’s premises, here she may recover for the injury sustained if the slip was caused by a dangerous condition that was not readily apparent to the person and if the premises owner had actual or constructive notice that the dangerous condition existed. Typically, this happens in a supermarket setting where a customer is walking down the aisle and slips on a clear liquid. It is always better if there is a witness and if there is a report made at the market. If there are photographs of the slippery substance, that is even better. Slip and fall accidents can cause very serious injuries. Typically we handle these cases where the client has sustained a low back injury or need injury, however, no matter what the injury it is compensable if we have the right elements of proof.

Slip and Fall Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Slip and Fall Accident Attorney | Slip and Fall Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Slip and Fall Accident Lawyer