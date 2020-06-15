Trip and Fall Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Trip and Fall Accident Attorney | Trip and Fall Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Trip and Fall Accident Lawyer

Can I recover for my injuries if I have tripped and fallen upon somebody else’s premises?

Yes, trip and fall cases are compensable just like trip and fall cases, however, they require a dangerous condition and notice (either actual or constructive notice) to the premises owner or manager. Where there is a dangerous condition, the owner or management of the premises has a duty to warn of that dangerous condition and has a duty to make the premises safe for people entering upon it. Sometimes this is done by putting up warning signs or cones. Investigation is the key to prevailing in a trip and fall case. When we are able to prove that somebody else sustained an injury as a result of that same condition (whether it be a slippery substance in a slip and fall or other dangerous condition in a trip and fall case that satisfies the notice requirement. Whenever one of our clients is injured upon somebody else’s premises, we know what to do to satisfy the elements necessary to prove the case. The value of the case of course then depends upon the injuries sustained, the medical bills, the disabilities if any and the outlook for the future.

Trip and Fall Accident Attorney Los Angeles | Los Angeles Trip and Fall Accident Attorney | Trip and Fall Accident Lawyer Los Angeles | Los Angeles Trip and Fall Accident Lawyer